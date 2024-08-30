Brady Cook, Luther Burden III lead No. 11 Missouri to season-opening 51-0 rout of Murray State

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Brady Cook threw for 218 yards with touchdowns running and throwing, Toriano Pride Jr. returned an interception 25 yards for a score, and No. 11 Missouri routed Murray State 51-0 on Thursday night in the season opener for both teams.

Luther Burden III had a touchdown catch while Nate Noel and Marcus Carroll added TD runs, helping the Tigers build a big lead early enough that coach Eli Drinkwitz was able to rest his starters midway through the third quarter.

Murray State, which was picked to finish last in the Missouri Valley, managed 85 yards of total offense. Jayden Johannsen was 7 of 13 for 27 yards with an interception while getting sacked twice and beaten up most of the night.

The Takeaway

Murray State needed everything to go right and very little did. The Racers gave Missouri a short field with a failed onside kick to start the game, got stuffed on fourth-and-inches on the next series, and trailed 28-0 by the end of the first quarter.

Missouri was nearly shut out in the second quarter, eventually scoring on Cook's keeper with a second left. The first half showed how good the Tigers can be when everything is clicking but also how pedestrian they can be when things go awry.

Up Next

Murray State returns home Sept. 7 to play Butler, which also plays at the Football Championship Subdivision level.

Missouri continues its four-game homestand Sept. 7 against Buffalo, which beat Lafayette 30-13 on Thursday night.