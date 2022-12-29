Brown scores 30 as Mizzou blows out No. 19 Kentucky 89-75

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Kobe Brown scored 30 points in a dominant performance, and Missouri blew out No. 19 Kentucky 89-75 in the Southeastern Conference opener for both teams.

DeAndre Gholston and Sean East II also had 12 points apiece for the Tigers, who roared past then-No. 16 Illinois 93-71 their last time out.

At 12-1, they are off to their best start since the 2013-14 season. Oscar Tshiebwe led Kentucky with 23 points and 19 rebounds, but most of his offense came at the foul line, where he was just 11 of 17. Cason Wallace also had 19 points for the Wildcats.