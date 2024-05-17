Delta Air Lines adds nonstop flight from KCI to Birmingham for Mizzou vs Alabama game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Mizzou fans in Kansas City have a new option for traveling to see the Tigers' football team this season.

Delta Air Lines announced it is offering special nonstop flights from the Kansas City International Airport to Birmingham surrounding MU's game against Alabama.

The first flight departs Kansas City on Friday, Oct. 25 at 3:55 p.m. and is expected to arrive to Birmingham - Shuttlesworth International Airport at 5:50 p.m.

The returning flight departs Sunday, Oct. 27 at noon and is set to land in Kansas City at 1:56 p.m.

Mizzou football takes on the University of Alabama on Oct. 26 in Tuscaloosa.

The nonstop flights come alongside 56 other new additions from Delta across the nation, planned around "college football’s biggest games this season," according to a release from the airline. You can view the full list of added flights here.

