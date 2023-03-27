Former Mizzou guard DeAndre Gholston to participate in 2023 College Team Skills, 3X3U Competition

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Former Mizzou guard DeAndre Gholston will compete in the 2023 College Team Skills and 3x3U competitions on Wednesday, March 29, the team announced Monday.

In Gholston's only year with the Tigers, he averaged 10.9 points per game, 1.8 assists per game and 2.4 rebounds per game with a 43.3 percent shooting percentage.

Gholston was a fan favorite, with some clutch moments with the Tigers, including his half-court game-winning shots against Tennessee and UCF.

Gholston announced on March 24 he was declaring for the 2023 NBA Draft.

Love MIZ 🐯🫶🏽……Next Step will be a fun one pic.twitter.com/R9cF8yTQ0r — Dree Gholston (@DreeGholston4) March 25, 2023

The 3x3U championships will feature a roster consisting of graduating college seniors that will participate in a variety of skills competition that includes team shootouts, a relay and a 3-on-3 basketball tournament.

The event has been going on since 2018. Former Mizzou players Kassius Robertson and Jordan Geist were among previous players who have participated in the competition.

The championship will take place on Wednesday, March 29, but there will be a broadcast of the event that will air on Sunday, April 2, at 9 p.m. on ESPN2.

