Former MU football coach Gary Pinkel to be inducted to College Football Hall of Fame

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Former University of Missouri football head coach Gary Pinkel will be inducted to the College Football Hall of Fame, the National Football Foundation (NFF) and College Hall of Fame announced Monday.

Pinkel is among two other coaches and 18 players that make up the 2022 College Football Hall of Fame Class.

"Today's announcement shines a light on the accomplishments of some of college football's greatest legends," NFF President and CEO Steve Hatchell said.

Pinkel coached the Tigers from 2001-2015. Prior to joining the University of Missouri, he coached Toledo from 1991-2000.

He was named the 2007 National Coach of the Year and is a two-time league coach of the year, with the Big 12 in 2007, and the SEC in 2014.

Pinkel's head coaching record with the Tigers is 118-73.

He retired coaching after the 2015 season when he announced he had non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

The class will be officially inducted to the Hall of Fame on Dec. 6 during the 64th NFF Annual Awards Dinner.

"Each of these men has established himself among the absolute best to have ever played or coached the game, and we look forward to immortalizing their incredible accomplishments," NFF Chairman Archie Manning said.