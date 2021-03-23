Menu

Former MU guard Kim English to take over at George Mason

L.G. Patterson/AP
FILE - Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes, left, and assistant coach Kim English, right, position their players during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Missouri in Columbia, Mo., in this Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, file photo. Former NBA player and college assistant Kim English was hired to coach George Mason's men's basketball team Tuesday, March 23, 2021, exactly a week after the school fired Dave Paulsen.(AP Photo/L.G. Patterson, File)
Posted at 5:38 PM, Mar 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-23 18:38:30-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kim English is getting his shot and it comes close to home.

The former Missouri standout guard is now the new head coach of George Mason men's basketball.

As a freshman at Missouri, English helped lead the Tigers to the Elite Eight. As a senior, his team won the Big 12 Tournament.

English's hiring comes one week after the school fired Dave Paulsen.

George Mason is located in northern Virginia, near Washington, D.C., not far from where English grew up in Baltimore.

English comes over from Tennessee, where he was an assistant to head coach Rick Barnes.

After Mizzou, English played for the Detroit Pistons and Chicago Bulls of the NBA as well as teams overseas.

He's also previously coached at Tulsa and Colorado.

