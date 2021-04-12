Former MU guard Xavier Pinson lands at LSU

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After entering the transfer portal in late March, former University of Missouri guard Xavier Pinson has announced he will be joining the Louisiana State University basketball team.

Pinson broke the news with an Instagram post with the caption, “Next stop...Baton Rouge, Louisiana” — using several hashtags including, #KNOWYOURWORTH.

The Chicago native spent his first three seasons at Missouri and averaged 13.6 points per game this season, but saw his playing time diminish toward the end of the season, including playing a season-low 18 minutes in the Tigers' first-round loss to Oklahoma in the NCAA Tournament.

Pinson is one of six players from Missouri’s men’s basketball team to enter the transfer portal.