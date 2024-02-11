Hubbard scores 16, Mississippi State pulls away in second half to beat Missouri 75-51

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Josh Hubbard scored 16 points, Tolu Smith III added 13 points and 11 rebounds and Mississippi State rolled to a 75-51 victory over Missouri on Saturday night.

Hubbard shot 5 of 13 from the floor and Smith made 6 of 8 field goals. Shakeel Moore chipped in with 14 points for Mississippi State (16-8, 5-6 Southeastern Conference). Hubbard and Moore each had four of the Bulldogs' nine 3-pointers.

Smith and Moore scored six points apiece as the Tigers shot 55% (17 of 31) from the floor and made five from long range in the second half.

Nick Honor scored 15 points and Tamar Bates added 11 for Missouri (8-16, 0-11), which has lost 11 in a row and 14 of its last 15.

Mississippi State took the lead for good about four minutes into the game and built a 30-26 halftime advantage. The Bulldogs opened the second half on a 20-4 run and cruised from there. Cameron Matthews scored all nine of his points for the Bulldogs, that included a pair of dunks, during the stretch and Moore made two 3-pointers.

Mississippi State has a week off before the Bulldogs play host to Arkansas on Feb. 17. Missouri visits Mississippi on Feb. 17.