Watch Now
SportsCollege SportsUniversity of Missouri Sports

Actions

Hubbard scores 16, Mississippi State pulls away in second half to beat Missouri 75-51

Mississippi St Missouri Basketball
Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Jeff Roberson/AP
Mississippi State's Tolu Smith III (1) shoots over Missouri's Jordan Butler (0) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Mississippi St Missouri Basketball
Posted at 10:25 PM, Feb 10, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-10 23:25:20-05

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Josh Hubbard scored 16 points, Tolu Smith III added 13 points and 11 rebounds and Mississippi State rolled to a 75-51 victory over Missouri on Saturday night.

Hubbard shot 5 of 13 from the floor and Smith made 6 of 8 field goals. Shakeel Moore chipped in with 14 points for Mississippi State (16-8, 5-6 Southeastern Conference). Hubbard and Moore each had four of the Bulldogs' nine 3-pointers.

Smith and Moore scored six points apiece as the Tigers shot 55% (17 of 31) from the floor and made five from long range in the second half.

Nick Honor scored 15 points and Tamar Bates added 11 for Missouri (8-16, 0-11), which has lost 11 in a row and 14 of its last 15.

Mississippi State took the lead for good about four minutes into the game and built a 30-26 halftime advantage. The Bulldogs opened the second half on a 20-4 run and cruised from there. Cameron Matthews scored all nine of his points for the Bulldogs, that included a pair of dunks, during the stretch and Moore made two 3-pointers.

Mississippi State has a week off before the Bulldogs play host to Arkansas on Feb. 17. Missouri visits Mississippi on Feb. 17.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Report a typo

480X360Voice.png

A Voice for Everyone