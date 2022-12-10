Kansas, Missouri fans rowdy as Border Showdown returns to Columbia

COLUMBIA, Mo. — While walking into Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri, on Saturday, Tigers fans let Jason Ingold and his two sons have it.

The Ingold family was among the few sporting crimson and blue during the Border Showdown between the Tigers and Jayhawks.

"It was fun seeing the student section boo us and stuff," Colton Ingold said.

His brother Brodie agreed.

"It was fun getting cussed out," he said. "They didn't have a whole lot of chants — I don't think they're super used to winning."

Seeing the rivalry renewed in-person meant the world to the Ingolds, despite the Tigers' snark.

"I haven't been to one of these games in years," Jason Ingold said. "I think maybe like 2008? It was when Thomas Robinson played. He swatted Phil Pressey at the very end of the game to beat them."

But it wasn't all bad blood between KU and Mizzou fans.

Shane Davis, a Mizzou graduate, was in attendance with his nephew Brock Olson, who is a freshman at Kansas.

The pair was willing to set aside their differences for the afternoon.

"It's the best thing that could've happen — we've missed it," Davis said. "Just to be able to have him here, to do this with him, even though he's made bad choices in his life, I still support him."

—