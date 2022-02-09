Watch
Missouri defensive coordinator joins Carolina Panthers coaching staff

Previously spent 6 seasons with Panthers
Ross D. Franklin/AP
Arizona Cardinals head coach Steve Wilks watches during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Posted at 12:30 PM, Feb 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-09 13:30:23-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The University of Missouri football team is losing its defensive coordinator to the NFL.

Steve Wilks will spend the next season with the Carolina Panthers as a defensive pass game coordinator and secondary coach.

He joined the Tigers in January 2021. The team finished this past season with a 6-7 losing record.

Before joining Missouri, Wilks spent 14 seasons coaching in the NFL.

He even made Super Bowl appearances with the Chicago Bears and Carolina Panthers. Wilks also spent a year as head coach at the Arizona Cardinals.

His most recent NFL position was as defensive coordinator for the Cleveland Browns in 2019.

Before that, Wilks spent six seasons with the Panthers as the defensive backs coach, defensive coordinator and assistant head coach.

Charlotte, North Carolina, is his hometown and he is a graduate of the Appalachian State football program, so he will be headed home.

Jason Simmons previously held the Panthers coaching position Wilks will fill. Simmons left to take a job on the Las Vegas Raiders coaching staff.

