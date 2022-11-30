Watch Now
Missouri gets come-from-behind, OT win at Wichita State

WICHITA, Kan. — Noah Carter scored 20 points, D'Moi Hodge added 19 and undefeated Missouri rallied late to force overtime and then never trailed in the extra period to beat Wichita State 88-84 for its eighth straight win.

Carter had four points as Missouri scored the first six points of overtime, and his two-handed slam with 56.3 remaining gave the Tigers a five-point advantage.

Wichita State pulled within three inside the final 20 seconds twice but didn't get closer.

Jaykwon Walton and Craig Porter Jr. each scored 14 points for Wichita State (4-3).

