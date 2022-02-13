Watch
Missouri has 5 in double figures, beats Ole Miss 74-68

L.G. Patterson/AP
Missouri's Jarron Coleman (5) celebrates a 3-point basket during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Mississippi on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Jarron Coleman
Posted at 10:11 PM, Feb 12, 2022
COLUMBIA, Mo. — Javon Pickett and Ronnie DeGray III each scored 14 points and Missouri beat Mississippi 74-68. DaJuan Gordon, Kobe Brown and Amari Davis added 13 points apiece for Missouri (10-14, 4-7 Southeastern Conference).

Matthew Murrell scored 15 points for Ole Miss (12-13, 3-9).

Jarkel Joiner added 13 points and Luis Rodriguez 12.

Ole Miss pulled within single digits with about five minutes remaining and later used a 12-5 surge to cut the deficit to 69-64 with 1:30 left.

But Joiner then missed a jumper and Murrell a 3, and the Tigers made 5 of 6 from the line to seal it.

