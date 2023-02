COLUMBIA, Mo. — Kobe Brown scored 26 points shooting 10 for 11 and Noah Carter scored 14 points and Missouri won its third straight beating LSU 87-77.

Brown tied his career high with 10-made shots accomplishing the feat twice before.

KJ Williams and Derek Fountain each posted double-doubles for LSU.

They each had 11 rebounds while Williams scored 15 points and Fountain 11.