Missouri men's basketball enters AP Top 25 poll after back-to-back blowout wins

KANSAS CITY. MO. — The University of Missouri men's basketball team has entered the Associated Press Top 25 rankings for the first time this season.

After blowout wins against Kentucky and Illinois, the Tigers are now ranked No. 20 by the AP.

The Tigers handled the Fighting Illini in the McBride Homes Braggin' Rights Game on Dec. 22 by a score of 93-71. Illinois was ranked No. 16 at the time.

Missouri followed that up with another dominating 89-75 win over the Wildcats, who were ranked No. 19 at the time.

This is the first time the Tigers have entered the rankings since 2020-21 season when the team was ranked No. 24 in Week 14.

The Tigers now next face the Arkansas Razorbacks on Wednesday at the Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas, in a top 25 showdown. That game tips off at 8 p.m.

