Missouri men's basketball postponed for COVID-19

Jeff Roberson/AP
Illinois' Kofi Cockburn (21) heads to the basket during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Missouri Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Posted at 12:00 PM, Jan 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-03 13:00:10-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The University of Missouri's men's basketball game scheduled for Jan. 5 has been postponed.

Positive COVID-19 tests and subsequent quarantines within the Missouri program caused the delay.

The Tigers were supposed to face Mississippi State at home in Columbia.

A make-up date has not been decided at this time. If it is rescheduled, tickets will be honored. If not, fans will receive a refund.

Missouri currently holds a 6-7 record and has lost their only SEC game so far this season.

