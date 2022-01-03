Missouri men's basketball postponed for COVID-19

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The University of Missouri's men's basketball game scheduled for Jan. 5 has been postponed.

Positive COVID-19 tests and subsequent quarantines within the Missouri program caused the delay.

The Tigers were supposed to face Mississippi State at home in Columbia.

A make-up date has not been decided at this time. If it is rescheduled, tickets will be honored. If not, fans will receive a refund.

Missouri currently holds a 6-7 record and has lost their only SEC game so far this season.