Missouri quarterback Brady Cook knocked out of Alabama game with upper-body injury

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Missouri quarterback Brady Cook was knocked out of his second straight game with an injury.

Cook sustained an upper-body injury late in the first half this time and wasn't expected to return, a Missouri spokeswoman said.

Cook started for the 21st-ranked Tigers after being listed as a game-time decision with an ankle injury but left the game late in the second quarter.

Cook headed to the locker room briefly before returning to the sideline. He was replaced by Drew Pyne starting with the final two series before halftime. Pyne's first pass was intercepted by No. 15 Alabama's Malachi Moore and returned 31 yards to set up the game's first touchdown and give No. 15 Alabama a 13-0 lead.

Cook had been listed as questionable on the Southeastern Conference's availability reports until the final update some 90 minutes before kickoff, when it was changed to gametime decision.

Cook was hurt on the opening series last week against Auburn. He returned late in the third quarter after an MRI and led the Tigers to two fourth-quarter touchdowns in a come-from-behind 21-17 victory.

Cook finished with 194 yards passing in less than two quarters of play.

Pyne was 10-of-21 passing for 78 yards in his absence.

Cook entered the Alabama game completing 63.1% of his passes for 1,545 yards and seven touchdowns with one interception.

Also, Alabama safety Keon Sabb was out Saturday with a lower-extremity injury.

