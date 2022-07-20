Missouri RB Nathaniel Peat named to Doak Walker Award watch list

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missouri senior running back Nathaniel Peat has been named to the 2022 Doak Walker award watch list on Wednesday.

Peat spent the past three seasons at Stanford.

He transferred back this past season and previously played at Columbia Rock Bridge where he ranked as the fifth-best back by 247 Sports in his recruiting class.

Peat also ranked 14th overall in the state of Missouri by Rivals in 2019.

During his time at Stanford, Peat had the fifth-longest run in Cardinal history with an 87-yard touchdown against No. 14 USC.

He also led the team in rushing last season with 404 yards on 79 carries.

Peat has two years of eligibility remaining during his NCAA career. Missouri opens the season on Thursday, Sept. 1, against Louisiana Tech.

