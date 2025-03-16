Missouri returns to NCAA Tournament for 2nd time under Dennis Gates

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Tigers are back in the NCAA Tournament for the second time in three seasons of the Dennis Gates era.

Thursday, the sixth-seeded Tigers are headed to Wichita in the West region to take on the 11th-seeded Drake Bulldogs.

Crossing the border and dancing in Wichita 🕺#MIZ 🐯 pic.twitter.com/oqJ8WLbgKD — Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) March 16, 2025

Missouri is fresh off a 95-81 loss to Florida in the SEC Tournament quarterfinals.

The team was without junior guard Mark Mitchell, who left the second half of the Tigers' 85-73 win over Mississippi State. Mitchell was announced to have a right knee injury.

Missouri was ranked 21st in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll. The Tigers have four of their last five games.

The time and network for Missouri's first round game is expected to be announced tonight.

