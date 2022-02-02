Missouri signs historic football recruiting class for 2022

COLUMBIA, Mo. — If recruiting is the lifeblood of college athletics, then Missouri football got a jolt of energy on Wednesday.

Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz called it the best recruiting class ever for the Tigers.

Sure enough, Mizzou's current class is ranked No. 11 by ESPN , No. 14 by 247 Sports and No. 17 by Rivals , the highest in program history.

It was a mix of potential and experience for Mizzou. Of the Tigers' 28 signees, 17 are from high school and 11 come from the transfer portal.

"We really wanted to add both a good foundational base of high school players to come in and develop and grow and become great players for us," Drinkwitz said. "But also make sure our roster wasn't heavy on one side or the other."

"We didn't want to be too young and we don't want to be too old," he continued.

The transfers come in from the likes of Clemson, North Carolina, Florida, Oklahoma State, Texas A&M and Stanford.

"In a pre-transfer portal world, we would have only added high school players and you're talking about with transfers, your team's going to be really young," Drinkwitz said. "But now with the portal, used correctly and vetted right, you're able to add to your roster."

Missouri landed 10 from the state of Missouri and four from the Kansas City area: defensive tackle Jalen Marshall from St. Thomas Aquinas, offensive lineman Armand Membou from Lee's Summit North, wide receiver Mekhi Miller from Blue Valley North and tight end Max Whisner from Lee's Summit.

Missouri's entire 2022 recruiting class is below:

Name Position Hometown School Luther Burden WR St. Louis East St. Louis High School Joseph Charleston DB Milton, Georgia Clemson (transfer) Valen Erickson OL Chicago, Illinois St. Rita High School Carmycah Glass LB Monroe, Louisiana Ouachita Parish High School Marquis Gracial DL St. Charles, Missouri St. Charles High School Ty’Ron Hopper LB Shelby, North Carolina Florida (transfer) Tyrone Hopper DL Roswell, Georgia University of North Carolina - Chapel Hill (transfer) Sam Horn QB Suwanee, Georgia Collins Hill Jayden Jernigan DL Allen, Texas Oklahoma State (transfer) Tavorus Jones RB El Paso, Texas Burges High School Ian Mathews DL Columbus, Georgia Auburn (transfer) Jalen Marshall DL Overland Park, Kansas St. Thomas Aquinas Armand Membou OL Lee's Summit, Missouri Lee's Summit North High School Mekhi Miller WR Overland Park, Kansas Blue Valley North High School Dreyden Norwood DB Forth Smith, Arkansas Texas A&M (transfer) Curtis Peagler OL Demopolis, Alabama Demopolis High School Nathaniel Peat RB Columbia, Missouri Stanford University (transfer) Bence Polgar OL Wayne, New Jersey University of Buffalo (transfer) Cody Schrader RB St. Louis, Missouri Truman State University (transfer) Marcus Scott II DB Conroe, Texas Conroe High School Xavier Simmons LB Greensboro, North Carolina Northwest Guilford High School Dylan Spencer OL Jackson, Mississippi Jackson State University (transfer) Tyler Stephens TE Braceville, Ohio University of Buffalo (transfer) Isaac Thompson DB St. Louis, Missouri St. Louis University Ja’Marion Wayne WR Ballwin, Missouri Parkway West High School DJ Wesolak DL Boonville, Missouri Boonville High School Max Whisner TE Kansas City, Missouri Lee's Summit High School Tristan Wilson OL Lebanon, Missouri Lebanon High School

The Tigers kick off the 2022 season on Sept 3. at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium in Columbia against Louisiana Tech University.

