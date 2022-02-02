Watch
Missouri signs historic football recruiting class for 2022

COLUMBIA, Mo. — If recruiting is the lifeblood of college athletics, then Missouri football got a jolt of energy on Wednesday.

Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz called it the best recruiting class ever for the Tigers.

Sure enough, Mizzou's current class is ranked No. 11 by ESPN, No. 14 by 247 Sports and No. 17 by Rivals, the highest in program history.

It was a mix of potential and experience for Mizzou. Of the Tigers' 28 signees, 17 are from high school and 11 come from the transfer portal.

"We really wanted to add both a good foundational base of high school players to come in and develop and grow and become great players for us," Drinkwitz said. "But also make sure our roster wasn't heavy on one side or the other."

"We didn't want to be too young and we don't want to be too old," he continued.

The transfers come in from the likes of Clemson, North Carolina, Florida, Oklahoma State, Texas A&M and Stanford.

"In a pre-transfer portal world, we would have only added high school players and you're talking about with transfers, your team's going to be really young," Drinkwitz said. "But now with the portal, used correctly and vetted right, you're able to add to your roster."

Missouri landed 10 from the state of Missouri and four from the Kansas City area: defensive tackle Jalen Marshall from St. Thomas Aquinas, offensive lineman Armand Membou from Lee's Summit North, wide receiver Mekhi Miller from Blue Valley North and tight end Max Whisner from Lee's Summit.

Missouri's entire 2022 recruiting class is below:

NamePositionHometown School
Luther BurdenWRSt. LouisEast St. Louis High School
Joseph CharlestonDBMilton, GeorgiaClemson (transfer)
Valen EricksonOLChicago, Illinois St. Rita High School
Carmycah GlassLBMonroe, Louisiana Ouachita Parish High School
Marquis GracialDLSt. Charles, MissouriSt. Charles High School
Ty’Ron HopperLBShelby, North Carolina Florida (transfer)
Tyrone HopperDLRoswell, GeorgiaUniversity of North Carolina - Chapel Hill (transfer)
Sam HornQBSuwanee, GeorgiaCollins Hill
Jayden JerniganDLAllen, TexasOklahoma State (transfer)
Tavorus JonesRBEl Paso, TexasBurges High School
Ian MathewsDLColumbus, GeorgiaAuburn (transfer)
Jalen MarshallDLOverland Park, KansasSt. Thomas Aquinas
Armand MembouOLLee's Summit, MissouriLee's Summit North High School
Mekhi MillerWROverland Park, Kansas Blue Valley North High School
Dreyden NorwoodDBForth Smith, Arkansas Texas A&M (transfer)
Curtis PeaglerOLDemopolis, Alabama Demopolis High School
Nathaniel PeatRBColumbia, MissouriStanford University (transfer)
Bence PolgarOLWayne, New Jersey University of Buffalo (transfer)
Cody SchraderRBSt. Louis, MissouriTruman State University (transfer)
Marcus Scott IIDBConroe, TexasConroe High School
Xavier SimmonsLBGreensboro, North CarolinaNorthwest Guilford High School
Dylan SpencerOLJackson, MississippiJackson State University (transfer)
Tyler StephensTEBraceville, Ohio University of Buffalo (transfer)
Isaac ThompsonDBSt. Louis, MissouriSt. Louis University
Ja’Marion WayneWRBallwin, MissouriParkway West High School
DJ WesolakDLBoonville, MissouriBoonville High School
Max WhisnerTEKansas City, MissouriLee's Summit High School
Tristan Wilson OLLebanon, MissouriLebanon High School

The Tigers kick off the 2022 season on Sept 3. at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium in Columbia against Louisiana Tech University.

