Mizzou AD Desireé Reed-Francois receives 1-year extension, $550K raise

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Desireé Reed-Francois received a contract extension and hefty raise last month after the University of Missouri Board of Curators approved an amended contract.

The deal, which was dated March 15, includes a $350,000 base-salary raise and another $200,000 in additional raises along with a one-year extension through June 30, 2028.

“When Desireé was hired, we wanted someone who had a vision of Mizzou Athletics as a place where fans and student-athletes have an amazing experience, citizens are proud of the program, and we compete for championships,” Michael Williams, chair of the UM Board of Curators, said in a statement. “She is making that happen. In less than two years, Mizzou’s fans are excited and breaking attendance records in many of our sports. It’s amazing to see how her leadership has brought our student-athletes, our fans and our broader university community together.”

The $550,000 raise represents a 50% pay increase.

Mizzou announced the contract extension Thursday and the details about the raises were provided after KSHB 41 requested a copy of the amended contract.

Reed-Francois was originally hired in August 2021 and her initial contract was worth $1.1 million, including deferred compensation and annual benchmarks, and ran through June 30, 2027.

Now, Reed-Francois will make $1.65 million, including deferred compensation and annual benchmarks.

“Through her innovation and tireless work, AD Reed-Francois has transformed Mizzou Athletics. She is building a championship culture that we have been seeking,” Mun Choi, president of the University of Missouri, said in a statement. “Her devotion to our student-athletes and coaches is unsurpassed. We look forward to incredible successes under her leadership.”

The Tigers have made progress toward the construction of a full-length indoor football practice facility and her first major hire, men’s basketball coach Dennis Gates, engineered a remarkable turnaround in his first season.

“I'm extremely appreciative of the support and investment in athletics from our Board of Curators and President Choi,” Reed-Francois said in a statement. “This is a reflection of the incredible work of our team over the last eighteen months, along with the dedication of a passionate fan base. It is an honor to serve our state's flagship institution and our 550 student-athletes as we strive for excellence and continue building on the great momentum surrounding Mizzou Athletics.”

