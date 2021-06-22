Watch
SportsCollege SportsUniversity of Missouri Sports

Actions

Mizzou alumna qualifies for Tokyo Olympics

Karissa Schweizer to compete in 5,000m run
items.[0].image.alt
Eugene Hoshiko/AP
A woman wearing a mask against the spread of the new coronavirus walks in front of the Japan Olympic Museum building in Tokyo Tuesday, April 21, 2020. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
Olympics Tokyo Postponement Costs
Posted at 9:42 PM, Jun 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-21 22:42:33-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A University of Missouri alumna is among the three U.S. female athletes heading to the Tokyo Olympics to compete in the 5,000 meter run.

Karissa Schweizer finished second with a time of 15:28.11 and joins first-place finisher Elise Cranny (15:27.81) and third-place finisher Rachel Schneider (15:29.56).

Schweizer, of Urbandale, Iowa, was the first female NCAA Cross Country National Champion in the MU program’s history. Her alma mater celebrated her success in a tweet that stated, "TOKYO. BOUND."

Schweizer also is a six-time NCAA champion.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Your home for the Tokyo Olympics!