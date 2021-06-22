Mizzou alumna qualifies for Tokyo Olympics

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A University of Missouri alumna is among the three U.S. female athletes heading to the Tokyo Olympics to compete in the 5,000 meter run.

Karissa Schweizer finished second with a time of 15:28.11 and joins first-place finisher Elise Cranny (15:27.81) and third-place finisher Rachel Schneider (15:29.56).

Schweizer, of Urbandale, Iowa, was the first female NCAA Cross Country National Champion in the MU program’s history. Her alma mater celebrated her success in a tweet that stated, "TOKYO. BOUND."

Schweizer also is a six-time NCAA champion.