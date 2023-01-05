Mizzou announces Kirby Moore as offensive coordinator, play-caller

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Mizzou football officially announced the hiring of Kirby Moore as the team's offensive coordinator and quarterback coach Thursday afternoon.

"From my initial conversation with Coach Drinkwitz, I felt the connection with his vision for the Missouri football program, and I am extremely thankful for the opportunity for my family and me to be Tigers and coach in the SEC," Moore said in a statement, "I've always prided myself on having a close working relationship with each of the head coaches I've been with. As it's played out, they've all come from offensive backgrounds. I look forward to collaborating with Coach Drinkwitz and the offensive staff in that same way."

The hiring will officially make Moore the first offensive coordinator to be hired during head coach Eliah Drinkwitz's tenure. Drinkwitz served as play caller for the Tigers' offense during his first three seasons.

Moore, the younger brother of Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, previously served as the offensive coordinator at Fresno State for the past two seasons. The Bulldogs won the Mountain West in 2022.

Under Moore, Fresno State ranked 27th in the country in passing yards per game (270.6) and 53rd in total offense (402.6) — including 78 plays of 20-plus yards, which tied for 17th in FBS in 2022.

The Bulldogs tied for 49th in scoring offense, averaging 30.6 points per game and their third-down conversion percentage (45.8%) was among the best in the country, ranking 21st nationally.

The Tigers' offense and Drinkwitz's playcalling were at the center of attention for many fans this past season. The offense ranked 91st in passing per game (212.9) and 85th in total offense (367.6) among 131 FBS programs in 2022.

The Tigers scoring offense, which averaged 24.8 points per game, tied with Auburn as the fourth-worst scoring offense in the SEC and their third-down conversion percentage was below 40% last season.

The Tigers finished the 2022 season 6-7 for the second consecutive year, losing to Wake Forest in the Gasparilla Bowl 27-17.

