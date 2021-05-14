Mizzou Athletics increases fan capacity to 50%

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Mizzou Athletics will increase attendance capacity for home games to 50% this spring beginning May 18.

Mizzou Director of Athletics Jim Sterk said in a news release the department worked with the university’s incident command team to create a plan allowing for a safe increase in attendance for baseball and softball.

“Our fans have been tremendous in supporting all of our teams this year, and we are excited to get to 50% for the remainder of the year as we build toward a return to 100% capacities within all of our venues next season,” Sterk said.

Fans still are encouraged, but not required, to wear masks or face coverings unless actively eating or drinking, the release said.

The first game under the new capacity limits will be against Kansas at Taylor Stadium.