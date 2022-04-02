Mizzou basketball coach Dennis Gates leads Reese's College All-Star Game

NEW ORLEANS, La. — It's all Kansas Hoops at the Final Four this weekend, but Mizzou Hoops is still making an appearance in New Orleans.

Missouri's newest head coach Dennis Gates, led Team West at the Reese’s College All-Star Game.

He was joined by other National Association of Basketball Coaches.

Gates said this is a taste of what's to come for the Tigers.

"Well this is an awesome thing, and this is one of the reasons I have always attended and been a part of it," he said. "Not only with my affiliation with certain committees on NABC, but with my dreams of one day coaching on this platform."

Just less than two weeks after taking over Missouri's program, Gates is hitting the ground running.

“I don’t know what day of the week it is, but its been awesome," he said. "We're making a lot of headway with building our program, not only recruiting the guys in the program but also externally with recruiting.”

The Tigers have never taken a team to the Final Four, but Gates says he plans to change that, starting with his recruitment efforts within state lines.

“Even here, I have been able to link of with Missouri’s High School Basketball Association," Gates said. "Those guys came and stopped me and introduced themselves, and I’m attending their banquet tomorrow, so I’m excited to be here and obviously on this platform."