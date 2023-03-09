Mizzou basketball guard D'Moi Hodge named finalist for Lefty Driesell National Defensive Player of the Year

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missouri men's basketball guard D'Moi Hodge has been named a finalist for the Lefty Driesell National Defensive Player, the team announced Thursday.

Hodge, a graduate transfer from Cleveland State, is averaging 2.68 steals per game this season, which is ranked third nationally.

He broke the program's single-season record for steals last week against Louisiana State University, surpassing the previous record of 76 held by Lynn Hardy since 1986-87.

The Lefty Driesell award is awarded to the top defensive player in Division I basketball.

Hodge was among 25 other finalists for the award, and the winner will be named in March in Houston.

—

