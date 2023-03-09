Watch Now
Mizzou basketball guard D'Moi Hodge named finalist for Lefty Driesell National Defensive Player of the Year

Award given to best Division I defensive player
D'Moi Hodge
L.G. Patterson/AP
Missouri's D'Moi Hodge grabs the ball before going out of bounds during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Iowa State, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. Missouri won 78-61.(AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
D'Moi Hodge
Posted at 4:24 PM, Mar 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-09 17:24:37-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missouri men's basketball guard D'Moi Hodge has been named a finalist for the Lefty Driesell National Defensive Player, the team announced Thursday.

Hodge, a graduate transfer from Cleveland State, is averaging 2.68 steals per game this season, which is ranked third nationally.

He broke the program's single-season record for steals last week against Louisiana State University, surpassing the previous record of 76 held by Lynn Hardy since 1986-87.

The Lefty Driesell award is awarded to the top defensive player in Division I basketball.

Hodge was among 25 other finalists for the award, and the winner will be named in March in Houston.


