Mizzou bats struggle in SEC championship

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Tigers softball team, fresh off two upsets over Alabama and Tennessee, lost in the SEC tournament championship on Saturday to Arkansas 4-0.

The team finished with only two hits despite having six runs on nine hits in their previous two tournament games.

Arkansas pitcher Chenise Delce, 17-2 on the season, finished with five strikeouts in seven innings of work.

Missouri pitcher Megan Schumacher went three innings and gave up three earned runs before she was relieved by Laurin Krings. Lee’s Summit West alum Jordan Weber worked two innings after replacing Krings.

Arkansas got on the board first with a single to right by Danielle Gibson.

Marlene Friedman tacked on another run in the third.

Hannah McEwen had a single to right that allowed KB sides to score after a throwing error at third.

Arkansas capped off the scoring after a wild pitch by Weber got past catcher Hatti Moore, allowing Gibson to score the final run.

MU falls to 36-20 overall. The Tigers will find out where they are potentially headed in the postseason on Sunday after the NCAA softball tournament selection begins at 6 p.m. CT.

