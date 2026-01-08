Mizzou beats Kentucky, 73-68, earning first win in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Mark Mitchell and Jayden Stone combined for 41 points, and Missouri ended the game with a 15-2 run to beat Kentucky 73-68 on Wednesday night for the Tigers' first win in Lexington.

Missouri (12-3), which entered 0-9 at Rupp Arena, is also 2-0 for the first time in Southeastern Conference play. It was Kentucky's (9-6, 0-2) first SEC home-opening loss since 2013.

Otega Oweh's 3-pointer stretched the Wildcats' lead to 66-58 with 4:37 to play. Stone answered with a dunk and a 3-pointer to spark the game-sealing run. Mitchell's jumper gave the Tigers a 69-68 lead with 36 seconds left before Stone sealed it with four free throws.

Mitchell finished with 21 points and Stone scored 20. They combined for 13-of-25 shooting from the field and 11 of 14 from the free-throw line. Stone made three of the Tigers' six 3-pointers. Anthony Robinson II grabbed 10 rebounds to go with nine points.

Oweh made three 3s and scored 20 points to lead Kentucky. He has scored in double-figures in all 15 games this season and has 20 points or more in four of his last six games.

The Wildcats scored the last five points of the first half that included Oweh's heaving 3-pointer at the buzzer to pull within 33-32 at the break. Mitchell scored 10 first-half points for the Tigers, who led for most of the opening period.

Up next

Missouri: At Mississippi on Saturday

Kentucky: Hosts Mississippi State on Saturday