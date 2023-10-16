Mizzou DL Darius Robinson receives SEC Player of the Week honor

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Mizzou defensive lineman Darius Robinson has been dubbed the SEC Player of the Week after the Tigers defeated No. 23 Kentucky over the weekend.

Robinson added six tackles to his résumé and recorded his first-ever multiple sack game (2). His performance also earned him a Reese’s Senior Bowl co-defensive player of the week designation.

With the help of Robinson, the Tigers (6-1) held the Wildcats (5-2) to seven points in the second, third and fourth quarters after trailing by 14 points at the end of the first quarter.

The No. 20 Tigers won 38-21.

Robinson, now a graduate student, has been with the team since 2019. He hails from Southfield, Michigan.

Mizzou will face the South Carolina Gamecocks on Saturday, Oct. 21, for the university’s 112th homecoming.

Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium.

