Mizzou finalizes men's basketball non-conference schedule

COLUMBIA, Mo. — The University of Missouri men's basketball team is set and ready for the 2021-2022 regular season, schedule-wise at least.

The Tigers' 12-game non-conference slate was released Monday and includes some of the top teams in the nation.

MU will renew its rivalry on the hardcourt with the University of Kansas in Lawrence on Dec. 11.

11 days later MU will play another border rival in the annual Braggin' Rights game in St. Louis against the University of Illinois on Dec. 22.

It's Cuonzo Martin's fifth season leading the Tigers, who will begin the season with three straight non-conference home games against Central Michigan, Kansas City and Northern Illinois.

Later in November, the Tigers will travel to Jacksonville, Florida, for the Jacksonville Classic. Missouri will play SMU and then either Florida State or Loyola-Marymount.

MU returns to Columbia to take on Wichita State on Nov. 26 in Mizzou Arena. It's the first meeting between the two teams since 1951.

The Tigers first true, non-con road trip comes when they travel to play mid-major power Liberty in Lynchburg, Virginia.

MU hosts Eastern Illinois and then squeezes in a home game against Utah between the KU & Illinois match-ups.

In January, Mizzou will travel to Ames, Iowa, to play Iowa State in the Big 12/SEC Challenge.