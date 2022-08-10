Mizzou football head coach Eliah Drinkwitz names Brady Cook as starting QB

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Brady Cook has received the nod as starting quarterback for the University of Missouri Tigers football team.

Mizzou head coach Eliah Drinkwitz made the announcement on Tuesday evening.

Cook, a St. Louis, Missouri, native earned his first start for the Tigers during the 2021 Armed Forces Bowl against Army West Point.

Against the Black Nights, Cook completed 27 of 34 passes to go with 238 yards and a touchdown. He also rushed for 53-yards and a touchdown.

Cook edged out a quarterback room that includes Sam Horn, Jack Abraham and Tyler Macon.

Horn, from Collins Hill High School in Suwanee, Georgia, was ranked as 8th best quarterback out of the 2022 class, according to 247Sports .

Abraham is an experienced starter who has made stops at Southern Mississippi University and Mississippi State University.

The Tigers will kick off their season against Louisiana Tech University on Sept 1. at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium in Columbia, Missouri.

