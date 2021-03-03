Mizzou Football will host 3 open spring practices

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s the first week of spring practice for Missouri football. Tigers fans will have three chances to watch the team at work.

March 6 and 13 practices will begin at 10:30 a.m. at Faurot Field and will be open to the public.

The Mizzou men’s basketball team also has a game on March 6 in Columbia at 2 p.m.

“Fans who have nothing to do on Saturday, maybe they can get the daily double and watch practice and watch then go watch the basketball game. That’d be awesome,” said head football coach Eli Drinkwitz.

The time for the March 20 Spring Game has not been set.

