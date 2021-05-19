Mizzou gets final approval for new indoor football practice facility

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — On Wednesday, the University of Missouri Board of Curators gave unanimous final approval for the construction of a new indoor football practice facility.

The project will cost $33.1 million and will be funded through private donations.

The new facility will be located adjacent to the Tiger’s south end zone complex with construction beginning in the fall. It should be complete by December 2022.

Mizzou currently uses the Devine Pavilion, which opened in 1998. It serves as the only indoor practice facility for Mizzou's Football, Baseball, Softball and Women's Soccer programs.

“Mizzou Football enjoys tremendous momentum under Coach (Eliah) Drinkwitz and his staff, and having a convenient, year-around training facility with a full-length football field to practice will help bring Mizzou in line with other SEC programs from a facilities standpoint,” said Mizzou Director of Athletics Jim Sterk. “This is another piece of the puzzle as we work together to fulfill Coach Drinkwitz’ bold vision for our program.”