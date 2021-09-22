Watch
Mizzou heads out of conference and out of way for BC game

L.G. Patterson/AP
Missouri head coach Eliah Drinkwitz watches his team play Southeast Missouri State during the third quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Eliah Drinkwitz
Posted at 10:54 PM, Sep 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-21 23:54:34-04

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Eli Drinkwitz respects Boston College as a team. He just wishes Boston was in northeast Missouri instead of the Northeast.

"I think it's a great game. It will be a tremendous test," said the Mizzou Head Football Coach Tuesday at his weekly news conference. "If I had my pick of it, I would love to play a regional match-up that was more of a rivalry game."

Football teams in the SEC get to schedule four non-conference opponents per season. For instance, last week, the Tigers got one of those regional match-ups, playing FCS Southeast Missouri State, winning 59-28."

"One that would be a little more exciting for recruits to watch," said Drinkwitz in reference to his preference of non-con games.

Instead, Mizzou will travel over 1,000 miles to take on the ACC school that sits at 3-0 after beating nearby, non-conference schools Temple, UMass and Colgate.

"I don't know the last time Missouri signed a kid from the great state of Massachusetts," said Drinkwitz with a grin.

Mizzou and BC kick off at 11:00 AM Saturday.

