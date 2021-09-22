Mizzou heads out of conference and out of way for BC game

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Eli Drinkwitz respects Boston College as a team. He just wishes Boston was in northeast Missouri instead of the Northeast.

"I think it's a great game. It will be a tremendous test," said the Mizzou Head Football Coach Tuesday at his weekly news conference. "If I had my pick of it, I would love to play a regional match-up that was more of a rivalry game."

Football teams in the SEC get to schedule four non-conference opponents per season. For instance, last week, the Tigers got one of those regional match-ups, playing FCS Southeast Missouri State, winning 59-28."

"One that would be a little more exciting for recruits to watch," said Drinkwitz in reference to his preference of non-con games.

Instead, Mizzou will travel over 1,000 miles to take on the ACC school that sits at 3-0 after beating nearby, non-conference schools Temple, UMass and Colgate.

"I don't know the last time Missouri signed a kid from the great state of Massachusetts," said Drinkwitz with a grin.

Mizzou and BC kick off at 11:00 AM Saturday.