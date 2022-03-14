Watch
Mizzou hosts Drake in WNIT opening round

Mark Humphrey/AP
Missouri head coach Robin Pingeton talks with her team in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Arkansas at the women's Southeastern Conference tournament Thursday, March 3, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Posted at 2:26 PM, Mar 14, 2022
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri women’s basketball team’s postseason lives on. The Tigers will host the Drake Bulldogs in the opening round of the 2022 Women's National Invitational Tournament on Thursday, March 17 at 7 p.m.

Mizzou is 18-12 entering the tournament. It is their ninth and second-consecutive WNIT appearance.

Mizzou is 5-9 all-time in WNIT play, while advancing to the third round in 2003 and 2015.

The last time Mizzou played Drake was in the opening round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament in Iowa City, where the Tigers won 77-76 in overtime.

Thursday's game will mark the sixth meeting between the two teams and Drake holds a 3-2 lead in the overall series.

