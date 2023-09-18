Watch Now
Mizzou kicker Harrison Mevis named SEC Special Teams Player of the Week

Mevis edged Tigers past Wildcats with game-winning 61-yard field goal
Missouri kicker Harrison Mevis kicks the game-winning field goal during the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game against Kansas State Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. Missouri won 30-27. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Posted at 12:28 PM, Sep 18, 2023
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Mizzou kicker Harrison Mevis was named the SEC's Special Teams Player of the Week Monday after defeating Kansas State (2-1) with a 61-yard field goal — a new record in the conference.

The Tigers (3-0) defeated their former Big 12 rival 30-27 in Columbia, avoiding overtime with Mevis sailing the game-winning field goal through the posts with no time remaining.

Mevis' 61-yard field goal was a career record for the MU senior, his second game-winning field goal — the first was against Arkansas in 2020 — and was the second-longest kick in Mizzou's history, behind Tom Whelihan's 1986 62-yarder against Colorado.

The SEC's longest kick record was previously a three-way tie between Tennessee's Fuad Reveiz in 1982, Georgia's Kevin Butler in 1984 and Florida's Chris Perkins in 1984, each with a 60-yard kick.

Mevis also made 25 and 30-yard field goals, converted three extra points, had five touchbacks and averaged 64.3 yards across six kickoffs during the Tigers' showdown against the Wildcats.

Next up: The Tigers will take on Memphis at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 23, in the Mizzou to the Lou Classic in St. Louis at The Dome at America's Center, marking MU's first game in St. Louis since 2010.

