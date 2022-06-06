Mizzou men’s basketball lands top transfer SG Isiaih Mosley

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Dennis Gates strikes again.

Gates, the new University of Missouri men’s basketball coach, struck gold on the recruiting trail Monday, landing a commitment from former Missouri State shooting Isiaih Mosley, according to On3 .

Mosley, a 6-foot-5 wing who graduated from Rock Bridge High School in Columbia, was the fourth-ranked prospect in the 2022 transfer portal, according to CBS Sports .

As a junior with the Bears last season, Mosley averaged 20.4 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.2 steals.

He shot 54.2% inside the arc, 42.7% beyond the arc and 90.2% at the free-throw line last season.

Led by Mosley, Missouri State finished 23-11, including 13-5 en route to a runner-up finish in the Missouri Valley Conference.

Mosley averaged 19.8 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.1 assists as a sophomore when the Bears went 17-7 overall and 12-6 in the Missouri Valley, finishing third in the conference.

