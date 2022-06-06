Watch
SportsCollege SportsUniversity of Missouri Sports

Actions

Mizzou men’s basketball lands top transfer SG Isiaih Mosley

Mosley averaged 20.4 points for Missouri State
Isiaih Mosley
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Nate Billings/AP
Missouri State guard Isiaih Mosley in the first half of a National Invitational Tournament college basketball game in Norman, Okla., Tuesday, March 15, 2022.
Isiaih Mosley
Posted at 6:06 PM, Jun 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-06 19:06:23-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Dennis Gates strikes again.

Gates, the new University of Missouri men’s basketball coach, struck gold on the recruiting trail Monday, landing a commitment from former Missouri State shooting Isiaih Mosley, according to On3.

Mosley, a 6-foot-5 wing who graduated from Rock Bridge High School in Columbia, was the fourth-ranked prospect in the 2022 transfer portal, according to CBS Sports.

As a junior with the Bears last season, Mosley averaged 20.4 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.2 steals.

He shot 54.2% inside the arc, 42.7% beyond the arc and 90.2% at the free-throw line last season.

Led by Mosley, Missouri State finished 23-11, including 13-5 en route to a runner-up finish in the Missouri Valley Conference.

Mosley averaged 19.8 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.1 assists as a sophomore when the Bears went 17-7 overall and 12-6 in the Missouri Valley, finishing third in the conference.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360_click here.jpg

Kansas City on the Clock