Mizzou men's basketball non-conference schedule released with KU match set for Dec. 9

Missouri head coach Dennis Gates, right, talks with Aidan Shaw, left, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Texas A&amp;M Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, in Columbia, Mo.
Posted at 11:45 AM, Aug 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-25 12:45:29-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri men's basketball team released its full non-conference schedule Friday, headlined by a matchup against Kansas.

For the third straight year, the Tigers will square off against the Jayhawks. The Border Showdown is set for Dec. 9, 2023, at Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas.

The Tigers will also meet Illinois in St. Louis for the annual McBride Homes Braggin’ Rights game on Dec. 22.

But before that, the Tigers kick off non-conference play against Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri, on Nov. 6.

The Tigers' schedule also includes matchups against Memphis (Nov. 10) and SIU Edwardsville (Nov. 13) at home as well.

The team will then head to Minneapolis for a game against Big 10 foe Minnesota on Nov. 16 before returning home to play Jackson State (Nov. 19), South Carolina State (Nov. 22) and Loyola (Nov. 25).

Wichita State will head to Columbia on Dec. 3 before the Border Showdown.

The Tigers will then travel to Kansas City, Missouri, to face Seton Hall at the T-Mobile Center on Dec. 17.

The team finishes non-conference play against Central Arkansas on Dec. 30. Times for the game have not been released.

