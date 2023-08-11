Mizzou men's basketball to square off against Seton Hall in Kansas City in December

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Mizzou men's basketball team will return to Kansas City, Missouri, to square off against Seton Hall University in December, the Kansas City Sports Commission and Foundation announced.

The game is slated for Sunday, Dec. 17, at the T-Mobile Center in downtown KCMO. Game time will be announced on a later date.

“Kansas City is a special place for Mizzou fans and we’re looking forward to making our return there,” Mizzou head coach Dennis Gates said in a press release. “Shaheen has a great track record as a head coach and I have no doubt that Seton Hall is a NCAA Tournament team. Playing in a game like this will not only help prepare us for a tough SEC schedule but also for national postseason play.”

The game marks the second time the Tigers and Seton Hall meet. The last time the two teams played was during the 1992 NCAA Tournament in Greensboro, North Carolina. Seton Hall beat the Tigers 88-71.

Mizzou last played in KCMO in 2019 during the Hall of Fame Classic against Butler.

Tickets will go on sale later on this month.

