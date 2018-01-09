Mizzou QB Drew Lock will return for senior season in 2018

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The all-time single-season touchdown leader in SEC history will have a chance to break his own record.

Missouri quarterback Drew Lock of Lee's Summit will return for his senior campaign in Columbia instead of leaving early for the NFL Draft. The signal caller made his intentions known Tuesday, tweeting a video and writing "Proud to be a TRUE SON..."

Proud to be a TRUE SON... pic.twitter.com/xNK4aTfCGT — Drew Lock (@DrewLock23) January 9, 2018

"There were a lot of factors that went into this decision, but the main ones include: a feeling of responsibility and loyalty to my coaches and teammates at Mizzou," said Lock in a release from the school. "We have goals to achieve together; having the chance to play for a new coach in Coach Dooley, and his system that will continue to add to my development; and of course, getting my degree."

Lock is scheduled to earn his degree in December in sport management. He had applied to the NFL Draft Advisory Council and did not receive a first or second round grade. This year's NFL Draft is expected to feature a strong quarterback class.

"I'm proud of Drew and his family for how they approached this decision and how they handled themselves during the process," said MU head coach Barry Odom.

The Tigers started the year off slowly before Lock led them to six straight wins and a trip to the Texas Bowl.