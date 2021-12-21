Mizzou RB Tyler Badie won't play in Armed Forces Bowl

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — University of Missouri running back Tyler Badie will not play in the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl in Fort Worth, Texas, against the U.S. Military Academy at West Point.

On Tuesday, Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz announced Badie would not play in Wednesday’s game, a decision that was made by Drinkwitz.

“After much reflection and deliberation, his heart wants to play in this game,” the second-year MU coach stated. “But as coaches, at some point, we got to step back and protect our players for their future so it’s been my decision that we will not play Tyler Badie in this football game.”

Badie ranks third nationally in rushing yards (1,604) and yards per game (133.7), second in all-purpose yards per game (161.8) and tenth in total touchdowns (18).

He rushed for 219 yards in the regular season finale at Arkansas to break Mizzou’s all-time single season rushing record with 1,604 yards.

Along with Badie, safety Martez Manuel won’t play due to an ankle sprain during bowl practice and offensive lineman Case Cook, who suffered a season-ending shoulder surgery earlier this season.

Redshirt freshman quarterback Brady Cook will make his first career start, replacing Connor Bazelak.

The game kicks-offs at 7 p.m. on ESPN.

Mizzou has a 3-1 series lead over Army West Point, last winning 23-10 on Sept. 11, 1982 in Columbia.

