Mizzou seniors Smith, Tilmon earn all-SEC nods

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Despite limping into postseason play, SEC coaches took notice of Missouri’s steady veteran class.

Tuesday, Senior guard Dru Smith was named to the all-SEC first team. Eight players were selected to the team by the league's 14 coaches.

Smith also picked up an all-SEC defensive team honor, the first-ever for a Missouri Tiger.

Dru Smith is also Mizzou's first SEC All-Defensive Team honoree in program history!



🔒🔒🔒#ToTheFinishLine 🏁🐅 pic.twitter.com/7joNqepX2B — Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) March 9, 2021

Missouri center Jeremiah Tilmon was tabbed as an all-SEC second-teamer. Losers of 5 of their last 7, Missouri (15-8) has seen expectations temper in recent weeks.

A complete list of the 2021 SEC Men's Basketball postseason awards follows:

First Team All-SEC

Herbert Jones, Alabama

John Petty Jr., Alabama

Moses Moody, Arkansas

Tre Mann, Florida

Cameron Thomas, LSU

Devontae Shuler, Ole Miss

Dru Smith, Missouri

Scotty Pippen Jr., Vanderbilt

Second Team All-SEC

Jaden Shackelford, Alabama

Colin Castleton, Florida

Sahvir Wheeler, Georgia

Javonte Smart, LSU

Trendon Watford, LSU

D.J. Stewart Jr., Mississippi State

Jeremiah Tilmon, Missouri

AJ Lawson, South Carolina

All-Freshman Team

Joshua Primo, Alabama

Moses Moody, Arkansas

Sharife Cooper, Auburn

KD Johnson, Georgia

Isaiah Jackson, Kentucky

Cameron Thomas, LSU

Keon Johnson, Tennessee

Jaden Springer, Tennessee

All-Defensive Team

Herbert Jones, Alabama

Isaiah Jackson, Kentucky

Abdul Ado, Mississippi State

Dru Smith, Missouri

Yves Pons, Tennessee

Coach of the Year: Nate Oats, Alabama

Player of the Year: Herbert Jones, Alabama

Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Dylan Disu, Vanderbilt

Freshman of the Year: Moses Moody, Arkansas

Sixth-Man of the Year: JD Notae, Arkansas

Defensive Player of the Year: Herbert Jones, Alabama

