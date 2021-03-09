Mizzou seniors Smith, Tilmon earn all-SEC nods

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Despite limping into postseason play, SEC coaches took notice of Missouri’s steady veteran class.
Tuesday, Senior guard Dru Smith was named to the all-SEC first team. Eight players were selected to the team by the league's 14 coaches.
Smith also picked up an all-SEC defensive team honor, the first-ever for a Missouri Tiger.
Dru Smith is also Mizzou's first SEC All-Defensive Team honoree in program history!— Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) March 9, 2021
Missouri center Jeremiah Tilmon was tabbed as an all-SEC second-teamer. Losers of 5 of their last 7, Missouri (15-8) has seen expectations temper in recent weeks.
---
A complete list of the 2021 SEC Men's Basketball postseason awards follows:
First Team All-SEC
Herbert Jones, Alabama
John Petty Jr., Alabama
Moses Moody, Arkansas
Tre Mann, Florida
Cameron Thomas, LSU
Devontae Shuler, Ole Miss
Dru Smith, Missouri
Scotty Pippen Jr., Vanderbilt
Second Team All-SEC
Jaden Shackelford, Alabama
Colin Castleton, Florida
Sahvir Wheeler, Georgia
Javonte Smart, LSU
Trendon Watford, LSU
D.J. Stewart Jr., Mississippi State
Jeremiah Tilmon, Missouri
AJ Lawson, South Carolina
All-Freshman Team
Joshua Primo, Alabama
Moses Moody, Arkansas
Sharife Cooper, Auburn
KD Johnson, Georgia
Isaiah Jackson, Kentucky
Cameron Thomas, LSU
Keon Johnson, Tennessee
Jaden Springer, Tennessee
All-Defensive Team
Herbert Jones, Alabama
Isaiah Jackson, Kentucky
Abdul Ado, Mississippi State
Dru Smith, Missouri
Yves Pons, Tennessee
Coach of the Year: Nate Oats, Alabama
Player of the Year: Herbert Jones, Alabama
Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Dylan Disu, Vanderbilt
Freshman of the Year: Moses Moody, Arkansas
Sixth-Man of the Year: JD Notae, Arkansas
Defensive Player of the Year: Herbert Jones, Alabama