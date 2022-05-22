Mizzou softball stays alive, will face Arizona in regional final round

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Mizzou softball is staying alive.

On the back of sophomore Laurin Krings, Missouri topped in-state foe Missouri State 2-0 late Saturday night, advancing to the championship round of the Columbia Regional.

Missouri State scrapped its way back to the elimination game courtesy a 2-0 win over Illinois. Starting pitcher Steffany Dickerson stymied the Illini bats, allowing just one hit over seven innings.

Larissa Anderson’s Missouri Tigers jumped on Dickerson early in Saturday’s second elimination game, tripling off the standout senior for Mizzou’s first hit.

Brooke Wilmes, arguably the Tigers' best hitter of regional play, singled home the game's first run.

Mizzou infielder Kara Daly smacked a solo homer in the second inning to extend the lead to 2-0.

Missouri will face undefeated Arizona in the regional final round at 3 p.m. Sunday, May 22, at Mizzou Softball Stadium in Columbia.

Mizzou will need to beat the Wildcats twice in order to advance to the program's second consecutive Super Regional.

