Watch Now
SportsCollege SportsUniversity of Missouri Sports

Actions

Mizzou stays unbeaten with win over SIU-Edwardsville

Dennis Gates
L.G. Patterson/AP
Missouri head coach Dennis Gates celebrates a stop during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against SIU-Edwardsville Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. Missouri won 105-80. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Dennis Gates
Posted at 10:49 PM, Nov 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-15 23:49:20-05

COLUMBIA, Mo. — D'Moi Hodge scored 17 of his 30 points in the first half and Missouri routed SIU Edwardsville 105-80. Hodge finished 11-of-19 shooting from the floor, grabbed seven rebounds and had three assists and four steals.

Sean East II scored 14 points for Missouri (4-0). Kobe Brown added 12 points, and Tre Gomillion and Isiaih Mosley each had 10. The Tigers shot 60% (43 of 72 ) from the field, forced 21 turnovers and finished with 22 assists.

Ray'Sean Taylor scored 16 points and Jalen Hodge had 14 to lead SIU Edwardsville (1-2).

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360.jpg

Kansas City on the Clock