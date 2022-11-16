Mizzou stays unbeaten with win over SIU-Edwardsville

COLUMBIA, Mo. — D'Moi Hodge scored 17 of his 30 points in the first half and Missouri routed SIU Edwardsville 105-80. Hodge finished 11-of-19 shooting from the floor, grabbed seven rebounds and had three assists and four steals.

Sean East II scored 14 points for Missouri (4-0). Kobe Brown added 12 points, and Tre Gomillion and Isiaih Mosley each had 10. The Tigers shot 60% (43 of 72 ) from the field, forced 21 turnovers and finished with 22 assists.

Ray'Sean Taylor scored 16 points and Jalen Hodge had 14 to lead SIU Edwardsville (1-2).