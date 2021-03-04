Menu

Mizzou upsets Florida behind Dru Smith's game-winner

Dru Smith
Posted at 9:15 PM, Mar 03, 2021
GAINESVILE, Fla. — Dru Smith scored the game-winner, banking a baseline drive reverse layup off the glass with 0.7 seconds on the clock and Missouri held on to defeat Florida 72-70 for the Tigers' first-ever win in Gainesville.

Florida had made up a 10-point gap by fighting through the entirety of the second half to close on an 8-0 run and tie at 70-70 with 18 seconds left.

Dru Smith scored 17 points and had nine assists and a season-high six steals to lead Missouri, Mitchell Smith scored 14 and Mark Smith 11. Xavier Pinson scored 14, making four 3-pointers, and Jeremiah Tilmon added 12 points.

Tre Mann scored 21 points to lead Florida, Tyree Appleby added 12 with five assists and Noah Locke scored 11.

