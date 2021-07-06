Mizzou volunteer track coach to represent Canada in Tokyo Olympics

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A University of Missouri Track and Field volunteer coach has qualified for the Tokyo Olympics.

Jillian Weir, an assistant volunteer coach, will compete in the women’s hammer throw as one of 57 athletes representing Canada, according to a news release.

"It means the world; I've always wanted to be an Olympian and I'm happy to have achieved that lifelong goal," Weir said in a news release.

She was a two-time All-American at the University of Oregon.

Weir also is the daughter of three-time Olympian Robert Weir, who competed in the men’s hammer throw (1984) and men’s discuss (1996, 2000). Robert Weir also is a throws coach at Mizzou.

Olympic track and field events will begin July 30 and end Aug. 8.