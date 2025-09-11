Mizzou vs Louisiana football game moved to noon Saturday due to extreme heat

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After meeting with the National Weather Service, the Mizzou athletics department has adjusted the start time for Saturday’s football game against Louisiana to noon due to forecasted extreme heat in Columbia, Missouri.

Due to the change, Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium gates will open at 10 a.m. Fans can greet the team as it arrives at Memorial Stadium at Tiger Walk, which will now begin at 9:30 a.m.

Digital tickets for Saturday’s game will adjust automatically.

Fans are still required to enter Memorial Stadium on the side where their seats are located to not cause congestion on the south concourse. Ticket scanners will not allow access into the stadium if you are on the incorrect side.

You can monitor MUTigers.com and Mizzou Athletics’ official social media channels for updates regarding game-day operations.

—