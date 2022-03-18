Mizzou women's basketball falls to Drake University in 1st round of WNIT

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The 2021-22 season is over for the University of Missouri-Columbia women's basketball team after falling to Drake University in the first round of the Women's National Invitation Tournament.

In an overtime thriller, the Tigers fell to the Bulldogs 83-78.

Tigers guard Aijha Blackwell led the team in scoring with 27 points along with 10 rebounds.

With the loss, the Tigers finished the season with an 18-13 record.