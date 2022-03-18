Watch
Mizzou women's basketball falls to Drake University in 1st round of WNIT

Mark Humphrey/AP
Missouri head coach Robin Pingeton talks with her team in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Arkansas at the women's Southeastern Conference tournament Thursday, March 3, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Posted at 9:39 PM, Mar 17, 2022
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The 2021-22 season is over for the University of Missouri-Columbia women's basketball team after falling to Drake University in the first round of the Women's National Invitation Tournament.

In an overtime thriller, the Tigers fell to the Bulldogs 83-78.

Tigers guard Aijha Blackwell led the team in scoring with 27 points along with 10 rebounds.

With the loss, the Tigers finished the season with an 18-13 record.

