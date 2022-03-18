Mizzou women's basketball falls to Drake University in 1st round of WNIT

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The 2021-22 season is over for the University of Missouri-Columbia women's basketball team after falling to Drake University in the first round of the Women's National Invitation Tournament.
Tigers fall in OT.
In an overtime thriller, the Tigers fell to the Bulldogs 83-78.
Tigers guard Aijha Blackwell led the team in scoring with 27 points along with 10 rebounds.
With the loss, the Tigers finished the season with an 18-13 record.