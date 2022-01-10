Watch
Mizzou's Kobe Brown named SEC Player of the Week

L.G. Patterson/AP
Missouri's Kobe Brown grimaces after stepping out of bounds during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Alabama Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. Missouri won 92-86. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Posted at 11:57 AM, Jan 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-10 12:57:20-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — University of Missouri men’s basketball junior Kobe Brown has been named Southeastern Conference Player of the Week, the league announced Monday morning.

Brown, with a career-high 30-point performance, helped lead the Tigers to a 92-86 win against No. 15 Alabama on Saturday.

He went 9 of 13 from the floor, including a pair of three-pointers, in addition to 13 rebounds for his fifth double-double of the season to contribute to Mizzou’s first conference win of the season.

The win was the first against a top-25 team in 2021-22 for Mizzou and marked the third-straight season the Tigers have defeated a ranked opponent.

