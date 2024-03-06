Mizzou's losing streak turns 17 in blowout loss to Auburn

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Jaylin Williams scored 17 points to lead six players in double figures as No. 13 Auburn beat last-place Missouri 101-74 on Tuesday night.

Johni Broome had 15 points and eight rebounds for Auburn (23-7, 12-5 Southeastern Conference), which led nearly the entire way against a struggling Missouri program that’s winless in league play. Chad Baker-Mazara added 15 points and seven boards.

Auburn matched its season high for points in an SEC game, equaling its total in a 101-61 victory over South Carolina on Feb. 14. Auburn scored a season-best 104 points in a Dec. 9 win over Indiana.

Auburn dominated the glass, outrebounding Missouri 41-28 and holding a 22-7 advantage in second-chance points.

Sean East II led Missouri (8-22, 0-17) with 21 points and Tamar Bates added 12, all in the first half. Aidan Shaw tied his career high with nine rebounds.

Auburn opened the second half with a 10-2 run and outscored Missouri 57-35 over the final 20 minutes to improve to 12-0 this season when putting up at least 85 points.

Missouri trailed 44-39 at halftime after holding Auburn to 2-of-14 shooting from behind the three-point arc while converting 15 of 16 free throws.

BIG PICTURE

Auburn: The Tigers remain mathematically alive for at least a share of the SEC regular-season title. Auburn’s 12 SEC wins are tied for the fifth-most in program history, and its 23 wins on the season are the seventh-most in school history.

Missouri: The Tigers need a win at LSU on Saturday to avoid going winless in conference play for the first time since finishing 0-5 in the Missouri Valley Conference during the 1907-08 season.

UP NEXT

Auburn: Will host Georgia on Saturday night.

Missouri: Plays at LSU on Saturday night.