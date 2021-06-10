MU hires Brian DeLunas to pitching staff

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Mizzou Baseball has hired MLB coaching veteran Brian DeLunas as the Tigers’ pitching coach.

This will be DeLunas’ second stint on the Tigers’ staff. From 2007-09, he served as a volunteer assistant and pitching coach, helping Mizzou to three-straight NCAA regional appearances.

In his three seasons, the Tigers posted 116 wins and racked up over 400 strikeouts each year.

“His knowledge and understanding of the game, along with his most recent experience in Major League Baseball is going to be a valuable asset for Mizzou,” said head baseball coach Steve Bieser. “Brian bleeds Black and Gold and his ties to the state and St. Louis area are going to help us recruit the top talent in Missouri.”

DeLunas has spent the 2021 season as a special projects coordinator in the New York Mets organization where he worked extensively in pitching development.

He spent the previous three seasons with the Seattle Mariners as the bullpen coach and director of pitching development and strategies.

DeLunas is a Missorui native and a co-founder of Premier Pitching and Performance in the St. Louis area.

“I am truly excited about the opportunity to come home and be back in the Black and Gold,” DeLunas said. “It’s an honor and a privilege to wear Mizzou across the chest and I look forward to the challenge of returning the pitching program back to the prominence it once held as ‘Pitcher U.'"